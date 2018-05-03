Why users have to pay 40% tax on mobile cards? CJP takes suo motu notice

May 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the high tax levied on mobile phone cards that consumers have to pay. 

“Which taxes are deducted when we recharge mobile cards? The public deserves to know about this,” he said.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that consumers were complaining about a large amount being deducted as multiple taxes every time they charged mobile cards.

The Supreme Court has summoned representatives of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile phone companies and the attorney general for proceedings of the case.

The hearing of the case will be held on Tuesday.

Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd May 2018

 

