CENTCOM commander condoles with COAS on death of Sabika Sheikh

Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph Votel called to Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and condoled unfortunate death of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh in Texas School firing.

He conveyed his grief to bereaved family on loss of an innocent life, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani student was killed along nine others in shooting at a school in Texas, US, on Friday.

Sabika Sheikh was an exchange student at the Santa Fe High School in Texas, where a young gunman opened fire on his classmates.

Her body will reach Karachi on Wednesday. Funeral prayers will be offered at Hakeem Saeed Ground and she will be buried at Azeempura graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018