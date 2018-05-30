Can’t even think of disrespecting judiciary, Ahsan Iqbal tells LHC

May 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that he respected the judiciary and could not even think of insulting it.

Mr. Iqbal made this statement before a three-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, which was hearing a contempt plea against the Interior Minister over his alleged anti-judiciary remarks.

The bench, referring to Article 68 of the Constitution, told the minister that the conduct of a superior court judge could not be discussed even in the parliament.

“How did you do it before the public,” the bench asked Ahsan Iqbal.

The minister said that his statement was a sort of complaint and he did not intend to insult the court.

“I apologize for not appearing in the last hearing myself, an individual attacked me and I was injured. I had gone to perform Umrah to thank Allah,” Iqbal said as he started reading his statement. “I am a democratic worker and I would never say anything that would disrespect the top court in any manner.”

The bench adjourned the hearing till June 5 and ordered to screen Mr. Iqbal’s ‘contemptuous’ clip in the court room on the next hearing.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th May 2018

 

See Also

Nisar sees Justice Jilani as caretaker PM

May 25, 2018 8:14 pm

‘Gen Zaheer should tell people whether he was behind PTI sit-in or not’

May 23, 2018 8:36 pm

PTI’s 100-day plan has been copied from Vision 2025, says Ahsan Iqbal

May 22, 2018 3:47 pm

PML-N MPA from Sargodha joins PTI

May 21, 2018 11:07 pm

Elections 2018: Nawaz confident of PML-N victory in South Punjab

May 21, 2018 7:03 pm

Ahsan Iqbal credits govt for ending load shedding–and the lights go out

May 21, 2018 5:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.