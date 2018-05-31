BRT Peshawar engineer resigns over ‘huge corruption’ in project

May 31, 2018
Fayaz Ahmed

An assistant resident engineer associated with the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit has resigned over what he said “a huge corruption” in the project.

In a letter to KP Chief Secretary, the resident engineer said that “the contractor has been paid a huge amount for nothing which needs to be addressed and a huge corruption is involved”.

Mr. Khan said the BRT project’s quality and quantity “suffered due to poor supervision by the consultants and the Peshawar Development Authority”.

He warned a structural failure could occur at any time due to poor foundation provided to the BRT and as a result casualties and damages can happen at any time in future.

“The contractor has not yet submitted any schedule for the completion of BRT,” he said, accusing the contractor of handing over mega project to the “non-technical” people who don’t need even know about construction.

The engineer claimed that he had submitted all the information to concerned authorities but no response was received from them.

However, the General Manager (Operations) Tariq Mehmood has rejected Mr. Gohar’s allegations and said the assistant resident engineer was sacked from his job due to his ‘poor performance’ and ‘incompetence’.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

