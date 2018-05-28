Swat’s Justice Nasir ul Mulk made caretaker PM

Justice Nasir ul Mulk is the caretaker prime minister who will see Pakistan through the elections scheduled for July 25.

Justice (retired) Nasir ul Mulk is a candidate who has served as election commissioner and chief justice.

The federal government and opposition agreed on his name from a list of six.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the name was decided after five meetings.

The retired judge was born in Swat in 1950. He was Pakistan’s 22nd chief justice in 2014. He studied law in Peshawar in 1972. He did the bar in 1976 in the UK.

Earlier on…

Khursheed Shah, speaking to media before the meeting, said that Monday’s meeting would be the final one.

“I’ll make all out efforts to settle the issue between me and the prime minister,” he said. “If the matter is not settled today then I will send it to the parliamentary committee.”

PPP has selected former PCB chairperson Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington, as nominees for the slot.

The prime minister had said that the opposition gave three names and they suggested three other names. He added that they couldn’t reach a conclusion and more names were being considered.

According to him, if the two again fail to agree on another name by Monday, they will each give two names to the parliamentary committee that will settle the matter.

