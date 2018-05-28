KP withdraws Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker CM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has withdrawn the name of businessman Manzoor Afridi for caretaker chief minister after the Opposition said it was not happy with the name.

Afridi is the brother of PTI senator Ayub Afridi and the uncle of Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.

Nawaz Sharif criticised the choice, saying that naming him was akin to putting the cat in charge of the milk. He said that the PML-N had recommended better names than the ones that had come from the KP government and PTI.

Now Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will go back into discussions for a new name, Information Minister Shaukhat Yousafzai announced.

The provincial government wrapped up its tenure on May 27. The caretaker chief minister will see the set-up through the elections scheduled for July 25.

