The bodies of six slain laborers have been sent to their native city of Okara.

Six laborers were shot dead by unknown men on Friday morning as they were installing a tower in Kharan. The deceased included two brothers.

Rescue teams shifted the body to Quetta’s Civil Hospital.

Kharan Police stated that case of the incident has been filed and murder, attempt to murder and terrorism acts have been included in the First Information Report.

Story first published: 5th May 2018