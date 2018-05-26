Blasts on track halts railway traffic in Hyderabad

May 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Railway traffic was affected for over an hour following two blasts on a railway track in Hyderabad.

Police said on Saturday that potholes were caused by the blasts near Gaddo Chowk, which is why trains were forced to stop at different station.

Rangers and police arrived at the scene and started gathering evidence. A search was launched for the arrest of suspects.

The bomb disposal squad said that the blast was carried out by a non-electric device and that explosives weighed 150 grams.

A railways official, speaking with SAMAA TV, said that no casualties took place. He added that the traffic was restored after 90 minutes.

A three-kilogram bomb was recovered from the same area few days ago.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th May 2018

 

See Also

Afghan cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded

May 19, 2018 2:03 pm

No water, no patience: Protests break out in Karachi, Hyderabad

May 17, 2018 11:43 am

Won’t sit in Sindh Assembly if I’m elected and not given powers, says Kamal

May 11, 2018 4:22 am

Six of a family die in road tragedy near Jamshoro

May 8, 2018 6:03 pm

Twin Kabul suicide blasts kill at least 25, including journalists

April 30, 2018 10:25 am

Hyderabad: PML-N workers confront Rana Mashhood

April 29, 2018 4:38 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.