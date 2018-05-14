Blacklisted no more: US diplomat involved in fatal traffic accident leaves Pakistan

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Noor-ul-Ameen

US military attaché Col Joseph Emanuel Hall’s has left for Afghanista after his name was taken out from the blacklist.

According to sources, Col Joseph Emanuel has left for Afghanistan in a special plane from Nur Khan airbase on Monday evening.

He will leave for US from Afghanistan.

Sources said the military attaché enjoys diplomatic immunity and the Pakistani laws don’t apply on him.

The police has handed over his record to US authorities.

The US officials have assured Pakistani authorities that the diplomat will face action in his home-country.

Col Joseph Emanuel is accused of breaking traffic rules and as a result, killing a young motorcyclist named Ateeq Baig and injuring his pillion rider in Islamabad a couple of weeks ago.

Emanuel’s name was included in the blacklist by the ministry of interior last week.

A few days earlier, the ministry of interior had informed the court that Emanuel had been barred from leaving the country because of the criminal case pending against him.

Members of the civil society had protested against the diplomatic immunity provided to Colonel Joseph. Demonstrations and protests had been held at the National Press Club demanding Emanuel’s arrest.

Relations between Pakistan and the United States have been tense ever since the latter imposed a restriction on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in America.

The Foreign Office had stated that it would respond with restrictions of its own on American diplomats in Pakistan.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

