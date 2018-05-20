Bin Qasim power plant gets fixed but Karachi continues to brave load shedding

"We get less business in the month of Ramazan," said one tailor. "Load shedding has made matters worse for us now."Another person said that previously there was almost no load shedding but now, the situation had worsened.Three days ago, a 41 tonne spare part was made functional at the Bin Qasim power plant after 18 days. However, the load shedding problem continues to persist in the city.The K-Electric spokesperson claimed that even in areas where immense losses were being incurred, the company was ensuring supply of electricity 17 hours a day.According to K-Electric, the technical problems with the Bin Qasim power plant created a shortfall of 200mw. The supply was only 2300-2400mw while the demand was 3000-3100mw.

Story first published: 20th May 2018