Bilawal seeks end to terrorism in Balochistan through NAP

May 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has severely criticized the ruling party for what he says non-implementation of the National Action Plan.

“The so-called politicians don’t care whether the National Action Plan is implemented or not,” Bilawal said, while addressing a rally in Quetta on Friday.

The PPP chairman said the government makes tall claims of eliminating terrorism from the country but on the other hand, Hazaras are being killed in Quetta.

He said both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan want power, adding that they have no problem if people are being killed on roads.

“Who will talk about missing persons & mutilated bodies?”

Earlier, the PPP chairman met the families of Hazara martyrs in Quetta.

Bilwal said the Hazaras have courageously borne and continue to bear so many losses. “I salute the martyrs and stand with their families. I pray that they no longer lose a loved one to senseless violence.”

The PPP chairman also visited the Hazara graveyard and offered fateha.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

