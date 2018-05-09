Bilawal promises to make S Punjab separate province if PPP forms next govt

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promised to make South Punjab a new province after winning the next elections.

“We will make South Punjab a separate province if the PPP forms the next government,” said Bilawal. “Nobody supported us when we raised voice for South Punjab.”

“Imran Khan didn’t talk about South Punjab even for a single minute in last five years,” said Bilawal, adding that the PTI chairman now says he will do it in 100 days.

He said Imran Khan had promised to eliminate corruption and terrorism in KP but his government failed to fulfill the promises.

The PPP chairman said Nawaz Sharif was putting the entire system in danger to protect his personal interest. “We can’t help his protect his interest.”

Bilawal said the PPP would perform better in the forthcoming general elections and he knows that the people will support his party.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

