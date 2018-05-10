Bilawal holds Nisar responsible for non-implementation of NAP

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar responsible for non-implementation of National Action Plan.

It sends a wrong message when an interior minister meets the leader of an outlawed organization, Bilawal said, referring to Nisar’s meeting with ASWJ leader Moulana Ahmad Ludhyanvi.

The PPP chairman said NAP has not been completely implemented in the country.

Bilawal was speaking to media after meeting Ahsan Iqbal’s son at Service Hospital, Lahore.

The PPP chairman had reached the hospital to meet Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who had survived an assassination bid last week.

However, the doctors didn’t allow Bilawal to meet Iqbal due to minister’s condition.

Bilawal met Ahmed Iqbal and conveyed his good wishes to the interior minister.

Ahmed Iqbal thanked Bilawal and the people for their prayers and said his father was recovering fast.

Ahsan Iqbal was injured in a gun attack on May during PML-N’s rally in his native town on May 6.

Minutes after the attack, police arrested a suspected identified as Abid Hussain from the spot.

According to officials, Abid Hussain was an active member of newly formed politico-religious party.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

MNAs who quit PML-N were threatened with NAB cases, says Nawaz

May 10, 2018 10:08 pm

KP holds festival for differently abled youth

May 10, 2018 9:49 pm

News from Balochistan

May 10, 2018 7:08 pm

Nawaz, Shehbaz contradict each other on ‘Khalai Makhlooq’ – Watch

May 10, 2018 6:43 pm

Ex-Punjab CM, 25 other PML-N members set to join PTI

May 10, 2018 6:15 pm

Blast hits rail track in Dasht near Quetta

May 10, 2018 11:38 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 10 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 10 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 10 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 10 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.