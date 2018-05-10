Bilawal holds Nisar responsible for non-implementation of NAP

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar responsible for non-implementation of National Action Plan.

It sends a wrong message when an interior minister meets the leader of an outlawed organization, Bilawal said, referring to Nisar’s meeting with ASWJ leader Moulana Ahmad Ludhyanvi.

The PPP chairman said NAP has not been completely implemented in the country.

Bilawal was speaking to media after meeting Ahsan Iqbal’s son at Service Hospital, Lahore.

The PPP chairman had reached the hospital to meet Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who had survived an assassination bid last week.

However, the doctors didn’t allow Bilawal to meet Iqbal due to minister’s condition.

Bilawal met Ahmed Iqbal and conveyed his good wishes to the interior minister.

Ahmed Iqbal thanked Bilawal and the people for their prayers and said his father was recovering fast.

Ahsan Iqbal was injured in a gun attack on May during PML-N’s rally in his native town on May 6.

Minutes after the attack, police arrested a suspected identified as Abid Hussain from the spot.

According to officials, Abid Hussain was an active member of newly formed politico-religious party.

Story first published: 10th May 2018