Bilawal Bhutto to address his maiden rally in Quetta

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is going to address his maiden rally in Quetta on Friday.

All arrangements have been finalised for PPP’s power show at city’s Hockey Ground. This is the same ground where Bilawal’s mother, Benazir Bhutto, had addressed the party supporters in her last rally in Balochistan before her death in December 2007.

Bilawal will arrive in Quetta tomorrow, accompanied by senior party leaders. Different areas of the city have been decorated with party flags and banners.

“The rally will have a positive impact on Balochistan’s politics,” hoped PPP Balochistan chapter president, Ali Madad.

He said workers from different cities of Balochistan will attend the power show. “More that 30,000 PPP supporters are expected to join the gathering,” he said.

Story first published: 3rd May 2018