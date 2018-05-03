Bilawal Bhutto to address his maiden rally in Quetta

May 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is going to address his maiden rally in Quetta on Friday.

All arrangements have been finalised for PPP’s power show at city’s Hockey Ground. This is the same ground where Bilawal’s mother, Benazir Bhutto, had addressed the party supporters in her last rally in Balochistan before her death in December 2007.

Bilawal will arrive in Quetta tomorrow, accompanied by senior party leaders. Different areas of the city have been decorated with party flags and banners.

“The rally will have a positive impact on Balochistan’s politics,” hoped PPP Balochistan chapter president, Ali Madad.

He said workers from different cities of Balochistan will attend the power show. “More that 30,000 PPP supporters are expected to join the gathering,” he said.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd May 2018

 

See Also

Rivals raise political temperature in Karachi ahead of general elections

May 3, 2018 11:59 pm

Didn’t nominate any ex-general for caretaker PM, says Abbasi

May 3, 2018 11:59 pm

MQM factions to hold joint rally on May 5

May 3, 2018 1:57 pm

VVIPs obtain excessive security to show off: Nabil Gabol

May 2, 2018 8:48 pm

Cartoon: Sabir Nazar’s take on the current political scenario

May 2, 2018 11:49 am

COAS in Quetta: Hazara community decides to call off all sit-ins

May 2, 2018 3:55 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 03 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 03 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.