Bilawal asks PPP to find another location for rally ‘in interest of peace’

May 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the PPP leadership find any other venue other than the Hakeem Saeed ground to hold their rally on May 12. 

“I not only ask my party to find another location, but also invite Imran Khan to hold his jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Bilawal claimed that PPP had received the required legal permission before the PTI to organise a rally at Hakeem Saeed ground on May 12. He said that PTI had announced it would hold its rally at Mazaar-e-Quaid.

“The PTI arbitrarily changed their jalsa venue and set up a camp at our ground–which was a provocative step,” he tweeted.

Bilawal called for an investigation into the confrontation that had taken place and blamed PTI workers for throwing stones at the PPP’s camp.

Several workers of the Pakistan Tehkeer-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were injured when they clashed on Monday night in Karachi.

Workers of the two parties, seeking to wrest control of the MQM-P’s support base, came face to face at the Hakeem Saeed ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where they had begun setting up their respective camps.

PPP fears PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh, tweets Imran

Condemning the Hakeem Saeed Ground clash between the PTI and PPP workers, Imran Khan said that the latter was afraid of the former’s rising popularity in Sindh.

“Strong arm tactics by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh,” tweeted Imran.

 

Thank you very much, we will find a new location for the rally: Imran Ismail

PTI representative Imran Ismail said that his party would find a new location for the rally, while speaking to SAMAA TV.

“Thank you very much, we will find a new location,” he said. “The confrontation that occurred yesterday was a result of PPP’s workers brash attitude. This has dampened the atmosphere in Karachi,” he added.

Imran Ismail said that before Bilawal’s suggestion, the PTI had proposed that both parties should find a new venue for the rally.

 

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 8th May 2018

 

See Also

India’s Punjab CM wants to stop flow of river water to Pakistan

May 8, 2018 5:01 pm

Junaid Kakar apologises to SAMAA anchor Ali Arif

May 8, 2018 4:35 pm

China’s Alibaba Group buys Pakistani e-commerce website Daraz

May 8, 2018 4:17 pm

Sindh CM accuses Imran Khan of disrupting peace in Karachi

May 8, 2018 1:29 pm

Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Karachi

May 8, 2018 12:40 am

Women compete in Kabaddi match for first time in history

May 8, 2018 12:13 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.