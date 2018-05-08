PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the PPP leadership find any other venue other than the Hakeem Saeed ground to hold their rally on May 12.

“I not only ask my party to find another location, but also invite Imran Khan to hold his jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Bilawal claimed that PPP had received the required legal permission before the PTI to organise a rally at Hakeem Saeed ground on May 12. He said that PTI had announced it would hold its rally at Mazaar-e-Quaid.

“The PTI arbitrarily changed their jalsa venue and set up a camp at our ground–which was a provocative step,” he tweeted.

Bilawal called for an investigation into the confrontation that had taken place and blamed PTI workers for throwing stones at the PPP’s camp.

Several workers of the Pakistan Tehkeer-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were injured when they clashed on Monday night in Karachi.

Workers of the two parties, seeking to wrest control of the MQM-P’s support base, came face to face at the Hakeem Saeed ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where they had begun setting up their respective camps.

PPP fears PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh, tweets Imran

Condemning the Hakeem Saeed Ground clash between the PTI and PPP workers, Imran Khan said that the latter was afraid of the former’s rising popularity in Sindh.

“Strong arm tactics by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh,” tweeted Imran.

Thank you very much, we will find a new location for the rally: Imran Ismail

PTI representative Imran Ismail said that his party would find a new location for the rally, while speaking to SAMAA TV.

“Thank you very much, we will find a new location,” he said. “The confrontation that occurred yesterday was a result of PPP’s workers brash attitude. This has dampened the atmosphere in Karachi,” he added.

Imran Ismail said that before Bilawal’s suggestion, the PTI had proposed that both parties should find a new venue for the rally.

