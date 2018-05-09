Balochistan lakes are drying up but no one is worried, says chief justice



The people of Balochistan will be forced to migrate if the water shortage persists, warned the chief justice of Pakistan during a hearing on Wednesday.

Two former chief ministers, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Abdul Malik Baloch, appeared before the bench. “Are you satisfied with the water situation in the province?” asked Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

“Even the lakes are drying up. But, no one seems to be thinking about it.”

He was hearing a suo motu case on water. “I personally visited hospitals in the province and found no facilities there. Over 6,500 schools lack toilets and boundary walls.”

Former chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch said: “The people of Balochistan are not in power even today. No progress is possible without the restoration of law and order. After assuming power in 2013, my government resolved to improve the law and order which was at its worst at the time.”

The CJ was quick to raise the question, “Why are the people of Balochistan not allowed the right to run their own affairs?”

“Why are the top officers, including the inspector general and the chief secretary, taken from Punjab to be posted in Balochistan?

Former CM Zehri told the court that no one was willing to hoist the national flag in the province in 2013. “I lost my brother and a son to terrorism. However, law and order improved in his tenure,” he said.

The chief justice announced he would hold the next hearing at the court’s Quetta registry Thursday.

