Balochistan headlines: Peace restored, voter turnout, war of interests

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. Peace restored in Balochistan: PM

Daily Jang, Quetta

Prime Minister Shahiq Khaqan Abbasi has said that peace has been restored in Balochistan and now everyone should play their role for prosperity of the province.

“There are vast opportunities of development in Balochistan which can make it Pakistan’s most prosperous province. I belive that Balochistan’s progress is Pakistan’s progress,” said the PM while addressing a gathering during his visit to Quetta.

2. Balochs being oppressed in war of interests: Mengal

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Veteran politician Sardar Ataullah Mengal says people of Balochistan are being oppressed the war of interests.

Mengal is of the view that CPEC would not benefit the people of Balochistan.

“There is nothing for us in CPEC. The establishment will benefit from it,” Mengal told an English-language daily.

He said: “China loves its own interests and not Balochs… India and America have also their own interests for which the people of Balochistan are being oppressed.”

3. Balochistan CM sees low turnout in elections

Daily Azadi, Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that people may face hardships in July 25 general elections due to extreme weather.

Because of sizzling weather, the voter turnout in Balochistan might be less while the government wanted to allow maximum number of people to use their right to vote, he said while chairing last meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The CM hoped that provincial government and opposition will reach a unanimous name for caretaker chief minister by June 3. Legally, the tenure of the Balochistan government will last till June 3, he added.

4. Creation of more divisions in Balochistan on cards

Daily Express, Quetta

Balochistan authorities are contemplating to raise the number of divisions in the province from 7 to 11. A recommendation in this regard was presented in Balochistan cabinet’s meeting by revenue department, according to sources.

The decision on the advice has been left for the next cabinet, sources said.

Story first published: 31st May 2018