Balochistan headlines: Peace restored, voter turnout, war of interests

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. Peace restored in Balochistan: PM
Daily Jang, Quetta

Prime Minister Shahiq Khaqan Abbasi has said that peace has been restored in Balochistan and now everyone should play their role for prosperity of the province.

“There are vast opportunities of development in Balochistan which can make it Pakistan’s most prosperous province. I belive that Balochistan’s progress is Pakistan’s progress,” said the PM while addressing a gathering during his visit to Quetta.

2. Balochs being oppressed in war of interests: Mengal
Daily Intakhab, Hub

Veteran politician Sardar Ataullah Mengal says people of Balochistan are being oppressed the war of interests.

Mengal is of the view that CPEC would not benefit the people of Balochistan.

“There is nothing for us in CPEC. The establishment will benefit from it,” Mengal told an English-language daily.

He said: “China loves its own interests and not Balochs… India and America have also their own interests for which the people of Balochistan are being oppressed.”

3. Balochistan CM sees low turnout in elections
Daily Azadi, Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that people may face hardships in July 25 general elections due to extreme weather.

Because of sizzling weather, the voter turnout in Balochistan might be less while the government wanted to allow maximum number of people to use their right to vote, he said while chairing last meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The CM hoped that provincial government and opposition will reach a unanimous name for caretaker chief minister by June 3. Legally, the tenure of the Balochistan government will last till June 3, he added.

4. Creation of more divisions in Balochistan on cards
Daily Express, Quetta

Balochistan authorities are contemplating to raise the number of divisions in the province from 7 to 11. A recommendation in this regard was presented in Balochistan cabinet’s meeting by revenue department, according to sources.

The decision on the advice has been left for the next cabinet, sources said.

Disclaimer: Samaa Digital is not responsible for external content.

 

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

See Also

A day before term ends, PM counts achievements

May 30, 2018 12:18 pm

Balochistan headlines: Blue passport, polio cases and cancer hospital

May 29, 2018 3:18 pm

Nawaz Sharif delivered all his promises, says PM Abbasi

May 29, 2018 11:14 am

In Mosul, young volunteers help bring city back to life

May 27, 2018 2:34 pm

Balochistan headlines: Hazara deaths, mobile tower attack, bigger airport

May 26, 2018 8:26 pm

PM inaugurates Multan-Shujabad section of M-5 motorway, slams critics

May 26, 2018 4:59 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.