Balochistan headlines: Blue passport, polio cases and cancer hospital

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. Balochistan to build cancer hospital: CM

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that Balochistan would build first cancer hospital on its own.

“Evil eyes are on Balochistan to separate it from Pakistan anyhow, but Baloch youth will foil such designs and play their role in further strengthening the country,” said Bizenjo while addressing an event marking Yaum-e-Takbeer.

On this day in 1998, Pakistan conducted seven nuclear tests in response to India’s five detonations.

2. Balochistan assembly adopts resolution demanding blue passports

Daily Jang, Quetta

Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday, demanding blue passports for the provincial assembly members.

The passport will enable the lawmakers to travel abroad without having to wait for long and cumbersome visa processing.

The resolution was tabled by Minister for Environment, Prince Ali.

3. Polio case reported in Dukki district

Daily Express, Quetta

An 18-month-old girl has been diagnosed with polio virus in Dukki district, Balochistan.

Health officials said this is the second polio case reported from Balochistan this year, and both cases have been from Dukki district.

Story first published: 29th May 2018