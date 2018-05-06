Balochistan: 16 killed in coal mine collapse

May 6, 2018
Shahjahan Khurram

At least 16 miners were killed and nine others were wounded Saturday when a coal mine collapsed due to a gas explosion in Balochistan.

The accident occurred in Marwaarh, 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of Quetta.

“The roof caved in following an explosion triggered by the accumulation of methane gas, killing 16 miners and wounding nine others, two of them seriously”, Jawaid Shahwani, the top government official in Quetta, told AFP.

Shahwani said 25 workers were inside the mine when the explosion occurred, adding that all the injured miners had been rescued and taken to hospital.

“We are trying our best to recover bodies but it will take time as most of the bodies are buried very deep”, he said.

Pakistani mines are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation.

At least 43 workers were killed in March 2011 when explosions triggered a collapse in a coal mine in Balochistan, which has battled separatist insurgents and Islamist militants for more than a decade.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 6th May 2018

 

See Also

Murder of labourers in Balochistan: CJP takes notice

May 5, 2018 9:21 pm

Bilawal seeks end to terrorism in Balochistan through NAP

May 4, 2018 9:06 pm

Gunmen kill six labourers in Balochistan: police

May 4, 2018 6:24 pm

Pakistan Cup 2018: Waqas takes six as Federal Areas beat Balochistan

May 4, 2018 11:07 am

Bilawal Bhutto to address his maiden rally in Quetta

May 3, 2018 10:51 pm

COAS in Quetta: Hazara community decides to call off all sit-ins

May 2, 2018 3:55 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 May 2018

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.