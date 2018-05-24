Bahawalpur Nawab decides to merge his party with PTI

The Bahawalpur National Awami Party, a little known political group from the South Punjab, has decided to merge into Imran Khan’s PTI.

Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi, the leader of BNAP, has reportedly agreed to merge his party with the PTI.

However, the decision is likely to be announced on May 24 (Thursday).

The sources said Mr. Abbasi would contest upcoming election from NA-174 on PTI’s ticket.

The PTI has also confirmed the development.

Nawab Abbasi is a strong campaigner of restoration of Bahawalpur province and an influential figure in South Punjab region.

The Nawab had formed his party in 2010.

He has been elected MNA from Ahmadpur Sharqia five times.

Story first published: 24th May 2018