Bahadurabad group has occupied MQM-P: Tessori

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Kamran Tessori has accused the Bahadurabad group of occupying the MQM-P and said that Amir Khan was acting as the de-facto chief of the party.

“Amir Khan has become the unidentified leader of the party,” Tessori said. “He is running the party, not Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

He said Dr. Farooq Sattar doesn’t want to divide the MQM-P, neither does he harbour personal grudges with anyone.

Tessori said the Bahadurabad group has a representative of establishment in its ranks. However, he refrained from revealing naming anyone.

“There is nothing wrong in being affiliated with any Pakistani agency,” Tessori said. “I have no intention to pave way for the return of MQM’s founder.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

