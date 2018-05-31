Backbone of terrorism broken but hatred survived, says Ahsan Iqbal

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The backbone of terrorism was broken but the backbone of hatred survived, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

He was addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday. “The man who targeted me was blinded by his hatred,” said Iqbal. “It is our responsibility to root out hatred from our society.”

A man linked with Tehreek Labbaik, a religious group focused on blasphemy, shot the interior minister on May 7. The assassination attempt was seen as an ominous sign for security ahead of the general election in July.

According to the interior minister, it is the responsibility of the government to serve the people. However, he said, the government was paralysed in the last six months. “How could the government function amid all the NAB and court notices?” he asked.

He said that public servants who do not serve the people must be held accountable. “Those who perform well in their service should be rewarded,” he said. “Everyone will have to play a role in fixing the country’s system.”

He said that there would be 20-hour-long power cuts in 2013. “I’m happy to see that today’s Pakistan is much better than that of 2013,” he said. “We tried to sort out the bigger issues of the country. If you bring the administration to a standstill, the country cannot progress.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

See Also

Can’t even think of disrespecting judiciary, Ahsan Iqbal tells LHC

May 30, 2018 9:01 pm

‘Radicalized’ Belgian convict kills three before being shot dead

May 30, 2018 2:22 pm

State is determined to root out extremism, terrorism: Army Chief

May 29, 2018 12:07 am

The dead poets society of Lakki Marwat

May 28, 2018 3:43 pm

China, Pakistan reject ‘baseless’ Indian paper report about Hafiz Saeed

May 24, 2018 11:00 pm

Shopkeeper gunned down in Quetta

May 22, 2018 10:27 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.