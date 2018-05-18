Avenfield property: Sharif family’s testimony postponed

The accountability court Friday postponed testimony of Sharif family members in Avenfield property reference till May 21.

Hearing of the reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family was postponed on the request of defence counsel.

As the hearing began, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded the court to grant more time for recording statements of his clients.

He stated that his clients need more time to go over the questions sent by court owing to some discrepancies.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request and adopted the stance that the defense just wanted to waste the court time.

Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir approved the request and observed that the recording of statements would not be delayed further than Monday.

Moreover, the court ruled that Panama case JIT head Wajid Zia, whose cross-examination in the Al Azizia reference was to resume on Monday, should now appear in court on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif appeared in court today along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt. (Reted) Safdar.

Sharif, his daughter, two sons and son-in-law are facing three corruption cases in Accountability Court.

The cases were registered on Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case that also resulted in his disqualification as a lawmaker and ouster from the post of prime minister.

Story first published: 18th May 2018