ATC acquits Imran Khan in SSP torture case

The torture case was lodged against the PTI chief during D Chowk sit-in in 2014. The anti-terrorism court reserved the verdict on April 13.On April 25, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand summoned Khan to appear in person before the court. However, the court delayed the verdict till May 4 as Khan failed to appear during the last hearing despite summons.The court announced the reserved verdict in his presence today.During anti-government sit-ins in 2014, the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders were booked in four cases including SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture, PTV attack, Parliament attack and loudspeaker Act violation.As many as two special Islamabad courts are hearing the cases.The PTI and the PAT staged sit-ins in Islamabad and marched towards the parliament and the PM House in 2014 in protest against Model Town incident and alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections.

Story first published: 4th May 2018