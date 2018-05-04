ATC acquits Imran Khan in SSP torture case

May 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




A special Islamabad court acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case on Friday.

The torture case was lodged against the PTI chief during D Chowk sit-in in 2014. The anti-terrorism court reserved the verdict on April 13.

On April 25, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand summoned Khan to appear in person before the court. However, the court delayed the verdict till May 4 as Khan failed to appear during the last hearing despite summons.

The court announced the reserved verdict in his presence today.

During anti-government sit-ins in 2014, the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders were booked in four cases including SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture, PTV attack, Parliament attack and loudspeaker Act violation.

As many as two special Islamabad courts are hearing the cases.

The PTI and the PAT staged sit-ins in Islamabad and marched towards the parliament and the PM House in 2014 in protest against Model Town incident and alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections.
Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

See Also

Five leaders from different parties to join PTI

May 3, 2018 3:18 pm

We are at war with ‘aliens’: Sharif

May 3, 2018 12:11 am

Uproar in Punjab assembly over Sana’s derogatory remarks against PTI women

May 2, 2018 8:09 pm

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for Rana Sana’s ‘anti-women’ remarks

May 1, 2018 8:10 pm

I may get punished in corruption case, says Nawaz Sharif giving future plans

April 30, 2018 3:59 pm

Imran Khan unveils 11-point agenda to create ‘Naya Pakistan’

April 29, 2018 11:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 03 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 03 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.