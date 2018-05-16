Astronomer says Ramazan moon will be sighted in Pakistan today

The Ramazan moon will be sighted in Pakistan today (Wednesday), says Dr Javed Iqbal, an expert from the Department of Astronomy.

Dr Javed Iqbal says that the Ramazan moon will most likely be visible in Karachi and other cities of Pakistan.

The Met Office has also backed the astronomer’s statement and said that there is a high chance that the Ramazan moon will be visible on Wednesday.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi Wednesday evening for sighting the Ramazan moon.

The chairperson of the committee, Mufti Munibur Rehman, will preside over the meeting. The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet simultaneously in their respective areas.

People who see the moon can inform the chairperson on 03335453499, 03332697051, 02199261412 and 02199261413. Mufti Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise on the basis of information received.

On Tuesday, the moon was not sighted in the Middle East. This year, chances are that Pakistan and the Middle East might start the holy month from the same day. The Saudi committee for moon sighting has announced that the month begins from Thursday.

Story first published: 16th May 2018