As Ramazan approaches, Multan’s utility stores run out of dates

May 16, 2018
Yasir Majeed




People were forced to buy dates from markets at expensive rates in Multan as utility stores across the city ran out of the fruit as Ramazan approaches. 

Dates is one of the most consumed edible items in Ramazan. Hence, the people of Multan were troubled when utility stores ran out of the fruit on account of short supply.

Consumers were forced to buy dates from the market at expensive rates. Dates are being sold across markets in Multan at an expensive rate of Rs 250-300 per kilogram.

People have called on the government to resolve the crisis and ensure that utility stores across the country are stocked properly with dates.
