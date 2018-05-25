Army expresses reservations over Gen Durrani’s book, summons him to GHQ

May 25, 2018
Fakhar ur Rehman

The Pakistan Army has expressed reservations over the contents of former DG ISI Asad Durrani’s recently launched book.

According to sources, Lt Gen Asad Durrani has been summoned to GHQ for explaining his position on his book.

The sources said Gen (retired) Durrani will have to explain his position over the violation of military code of conduct.

“Nobody is above the law,” the sources said.

The book ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’, is authored by Durrani, former R&AW chief A.S Dulat and journalist Aditya Sinha.

Durrani had served as ISI chief from 1990 to 1992.

The book, styled as a conversation between two spymasters, covers a wide range of subjects like Kashmir issue, Kargil war, and several thorny issues between India and Pakistan including Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The book was launched on Thursday in India. Durrani missed the event as he did not get an Indian visa.

Disciplinary action could be taken against Durrani: Khalid Azeem

SAMAA’s Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azeem said that disciplinary action could be taken against Lt Gen (retired) Durrani, if he fails to explain his position.

Gen Durrani should have exercised caution: AVM Shahid Lateef

Defence analyst AVM Shahid Latif said Gen Durrani has served as the head of ISI and he should have exercised caution before discussing sensitive matters in his book.

Read the Urdu version of the story here

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif demands inquiry commission on Asad Durrani’s book

May 25, 2018 8:15 pm

Phishing email has no link to ISPR, says Maj Gen Ghafoor

May 23, 2018 11:33 pm

‘Gen Zaheer should tell people whether he was behind PTI sit-in or not’

May 23, 2018 8:36 pm

Analysis: Should state secrets be revealed to sell books?

May 23, 2018 5:41 pm

Elections 2018: Nawaz confident of PML-N victory in South Punjab

May 21, 2018 7:03 pm

Syrian army clears south Damascus of Islamic State: State TV

May 21, 2018 6:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.