Army expresses reservations over Gen Durrani’s book, summons him to GHQ

The Pakistan Army has expressed reservations over the contents of former DG ISI Asad Durrani’s recently launched book.

According to sources, Lt Gen Asad Durrani has been summoned to GHQ for explaining his position on his book.

The sources said Gen (retired) Durrani will have to explain his position over the violation of military code of conduct.

“Nobody is above the law,” the sources said.

The book ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’, is authored by Durrani, former R&AW chief A.S Dulat and journalist Aditya Sinha.

Durrani had served as ISI chief from 1990 to 1992.

The book, styled as a conversation between two spymasters, covers a wide range of subjects like Kashmir issue, Kargil war, and several thorny issues between India and Pakistan including Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The book was launched on Thursday in India. Durrani missed the event as he did not get an Indian visa.

Disciplinary action could be taken against Durrani: Khalid Azeem

SAMAA’s Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azeem said that disciplinary action could be taken against Lt Gen (retired) Durrani, if he fails to explain his position.

Gen Durrani should have exercised caution: AVM Shahid Lateef

Defence analyst AVM Shahid Latif said Gen Durrani has served as the head of ISI and he should have exercised caution before discussing sensitive matters in his book.

Story first published: 25th May 2018