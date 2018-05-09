Army chief plays chess with students at GHQ

A group of students from schools managed by Shehzad Roy’s Zindagi Trust met Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the Army chief said that Pakistan is blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth, who are the country’s real defence.

General Bajwa encouraged them to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in science, IT and other new disciplines to compete internationally.

As a goodwill gesture, General Qamar Bajwa also played a chess game with a student.

The group which met the COAS comprised students who, apart from education, have excelled in different sporting fields including cricket, football and chess, the ISPR said.

Among those present on the occasion were Shehzad Roy and DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Story first published: 9th May 2018