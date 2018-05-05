Army Chief okays death penalty for 11 convicted terrorists

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentence of eleven hardcore terrorists, said the Pakistan Army’s public affairs department Saturday.

Three convicts also were awarded imprisonment, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The terrorists were tried by Special Military Courts.

The terrorists were involved in heinous acts of terrorism including attacks on armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the educational institutions.

The ISPR said the terrorists were involved in the killing of sixty persons including a member of KP Assembly Imran Khan Mohmand.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from them. –APP

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th May 2018

 

