Appear personally before the court: LHC to Ahsan Iqbal

May 2, 2018
Shahid Hussain


The Lahore High Court issued a notice to Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to appear personally before the bench in a contempt of court case.

On April 25, the interior minister lashed out at Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who, he said, accused him of misusing his authority and that he ‘got a vice-chancellor appointed’.

The court issued contempt notice to the federal minister for anti-judiciary remarks on Civil Miscellaneous Application filed by Azhar Siddique Advocate on behalf of a citizen, Amna Malik.

A full bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard a case regarding airing anti-judiciary speeches. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that Mr Iqbal delivered the contemptuous speech following the judicial orders.

“Media wrongly aired news reports regarding ban on leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” said Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, AK Dogar.

The court summoned a reply from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority regarding the implementation of judicial order.

The bench also ordered the Kasur police to produce those, who staged an anti-judicial rally, before the court during the next hearing.

“I committed no contempt of court. I didn’t criticize anyone, either,” said Mr Iqbal while talking to media.

“I spoke on my own fundamental rights. I will comply if the court summons me.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan economy set to record fastest growth in 13 years

April 26, 2018 10:26 pm

PTI leader Abrarul Haq to take Ahsan Iqbal to court

April 26, 2018 4:25 pm

Three men claim to be husbands of the same woman

April 25, 2018 11:04 pm

Some lobbies not happy with CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

April 23, 2018 8:17 pm

Judiciary won’t influence outcome of Pakistan’s general election: interior minister

April 19, 2018 5:18 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on ‘anti-judiciary speech’ ban

April 16, 2018 10:47 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.