Apologise or resign, Nawaz sends notice to NAB chairman

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif sent a notice to the chairman NAB on Thursday, urging him to apologise for ordering an investigation on media reports that had been rejected by the State Bank or resign from his post.

Advocate AK Dogar sent the notice to the NAB chairman on behalf of the former prime minister. Nawaz demanded NAB chairman to apologise to him within two weeks and have it published in newspapers.

In case the NAB chairman did not comply with the instructions, Nawaz stated in the notice that legal action would be taken against him.

He said that allegations of laundering $4.9bn were false and that NAB issued the press release in haste.

Ever since NAB published the press release ordering an investigation into media reports that Nawaz Sharif had laundered money worth $4.9bn to India, PML-N leaders have criticised the chairman NAB and have called on him to resign or apologise.

