Another PML-N MNA joins Imran Khan’s PTI

May 18, 2018
Akhtar Ali

 

Another PML-N MNA, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, along with two other electables has jumped the ship to join Imran Khan’s PTI.

Jaffar Leghari, Mina Jaffar Leghari and former senator Mohsin Leghari had met the PTI chairman at his resident and announced to join the party.

Leghari was elected as an MNA from NA-194, Rahim Yar Khan.

On May 11, a disgruntled MPA Mazhar Abbas, who was elected from PP-201, had parted ways with the ruling party and joined PTI.

On May 8, 15 current and former lawmakers of the ‘Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz’ merged with the PTI after breaking away from the PML-N.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

