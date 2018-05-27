Another heatwave alert for Karachi

The Met Office has issued a heatwave alert for Karachi, warning that temperature may reach 44 degree centigrade on Tuesday.

The extremely hot weather conditions are likely to occur from Tuesday to Thursday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Maximum temperature, during the heatwave period, will remain between 40C to 44C.

Sea breeze will remain cut-off and wind from northwest to north will dominate.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

Precautions

Medical experts have advised people to take precautions in order to keep themselves safe from the heatwave.

People should avoid going out from their homes and offices unless important and keep themselves hydrated and keep a wet handkerchief at all times.

They added that the people should drink ORS if they are feeling weak but avoid consuming beverages from makeshift stalls as typhoid is rapidly spreading in the city.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded 48°C in Dadu, Lasbella, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and 47°C in Sibbi, Moenjodaro and Bhakkar.

