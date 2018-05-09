Janoobi Punjab Mahaz’s general secretary Tahir Bashir Cheema said that the alliance with PTI was for the sake of south Punjab.

He said this during an interview with SAMAA TV’s anchor Shahzad Iqbal during their program Awaz. Cheema said that JPM had allied itself with the PTI for the sake of a good cause which was in accordance with the wishes of millions of people in Pakistan.

Cheema said that lawmakers who had decided to part ways with the PML-N had not done so due to political reasons.

“Yes, we are doing politics but without politics, will there be a cause?” he asked.

Cheema said that JPM had entered into alliance with the PTI after carefully judging which party would promote the demand for south Punjab.

