Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to become ambassador to US

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is expected to take charge as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States in three weeks.

Pakistan Embassy in United States has received letter of Siddiqui’s appointment. The new envoy is expected to reach New York on Friday.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, said to be the business partner of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was appointed as the new ambassador of Pakistan to the United States on March 8th.

The government had appointed him the special assistant the prime minister in August 2017.

Outgoing ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has been asked to hand over the charge within 21 days.

Siddiqui has been served a notice in the Azgard-Nine corruption scandal by the National Accountability Bureau.

The bureau had recommended Interior Ministry to include his name in the Exit Control List.

Story first published: 10th May 2018