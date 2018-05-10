Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to become ambassador to US

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is expected to take charge as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States in three weeks.

Pakistan Embassy in United States has received letter of Siddiqui’s appointment. The new envoy is expected to reach New York on Friday.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, said to be the business partner of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was appointed as the new ambassador of Pakistan to the United States on March 8th.

The government had appointed him the special assistant the prime minister in August 2017.

Outgoing ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has been asked to hand over the charge within 21 days.

Siddiqui has been served a notice in the Azgard-Nine corruption scandal by the National Accountability Bureau.

The bureau had recommended Interior Ministry to include his name in the Exit Control List.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Imam hoping to perform well on ‘dream’ Test debut

May 10, 2018 11:43 am

How cricket’s Test nations performed on their debuts

May 10, 2018 10:39 am

Ireland to play debut test versus Pakistan on Friday

May 10, 2018 8:46 am

Why do we pay Rs.31 extra on per litre petrol?

May 9, 2018 11:27 pm

No doubt in my mind that Imran will be next PM, says Tareen

May 9, 2018 10:34 pm

No possibility of a post-election alliance with PPP, says Tareen

May 9, 2018 8:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.