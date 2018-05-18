Alert patrol officer saves Quetta FC centre

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The guards were on duty at iftari. The attackers thought they were lax. But little did they know that assistant patrolling officer Mohammad Idrees of the

Quetta Motorway Police was sharp and alert.

Five suspected suicide bombers tried to enter the Frontier Corps Madadgar Centre in an explosives and ammunition laden vehicle. Mohammad Idrees intercepted the vehicle. The driver detonated it.

This was followed by an exchange of fire from the four remaining suspects who were killed. Seven FC jawans were injured. Idrees did not make it.

“Mohammad Idrees embraced martyrdom but a thousand Idrees’s were born at that moment,” said a fellow officer, referring to the inspiration such sacrifice renders.

“All five terrorists were killed by security forces,” said the army public relations wing, the ISPR.

Idrees joined the force in 2009. He has three daughters.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

