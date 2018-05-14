Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Services Hospital

Before getting discharged from the hospital, Ahsan Iqbal waved a Pakistan flag from the hospital window and waved to supporters.Before his release from the hospital, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was the last person to meet him.He recorded a video message in which he thanked well-wishers for praying for his recovery."I'm going home with a bullet lodged in my body," he said. "This bullet will remind me that we have to make Pakistan peaceful."The interior minister visited the grave of his mother immediately after leaving the hospital. He offered fateha at the grave of his mother before departing for home.Medical Superintendent Dr Ameer said that the interior minister was in quite stable condition. However, he said that surgeons had suggested him to visit hospital after two weeks for a medical check-up.Ahsan Iqbal was shot by a 21-year-old suspect at Kanjur area in Punjab's Narowal district. The interior minister had gone to attend a PML-N meeting there when the attacker had struck.Abid Hussain, the suspect who shot Ahsan Iqbal, is a member of the TLYR who hails from a village Veeram located at Narowal district.

Story first published: 14th May 2018