Ahsan Iqbal credits govt for ending load shedding–and the lights go out

May 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Hardly a few seconds had passed after the interior minister credited the government for ending load shedding when the lights went out, creating an embarrassing situation for Ahsan Iqbal. 

“The government has added 10,000mw to the national grid,” he said to attendees at an event. “In the 66 years of Pakistan’s history, only 1800mw were added to the national grid.”

Ahsan Iqbal uttered these words and a few seconds later the lights went out. Though electricity supply resumed a few minutes later, the interior minister’s face was flushed even after he had ended his speech.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 21st May 2018

 

