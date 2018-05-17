Ahsan Iqbal attends first event after assassination attempt

May 17, 2018
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal attended his first official event since he was attacked by a gunman in Narowal several days ago. 

The interior minister was addressing attendees at the passing-out parade of the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTD) in Islamabad.

"Our hospitals and places of worship were not safe from terrorism," he said. "After 2013 the government decided to eliminate militancy from the country."

Ahsan Iqbal described his attacker as a 'coward' and said that Allah had protected his life.

"The one who fired the shots at me is much small compared to the One who saves lives," he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the passing-out parade was the first event he was attending as the interior minister after he was attacked.

He thanked God for saving his life and said that he was moved by all the prayers and well wishes he had received from friends around the world.

Ahsan Iqbal was attacked by a 21-year-old suspect in Narowal district where he was attending a PML-N meeting. The interior minister was shot in the arm and was immediately taken to Services Hospital in Lahore where he was treated.

He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after undergoing treatment.
