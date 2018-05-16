Ahead of Ramazan, power breakdown hits country

The PM was chairing a parliamentary committee session when it went dark.

Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa faced a power breakdown as Tarbela and Guddu power plants developed a “technical fault”.

“The situation will become better in some time,” says the minister for power division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari. “The inquiry on the power breakdown will be completed by the evening.”

Power supply was suspended to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and other parts of Punjab and KP. It might take seven to eight hours to restore the power supply, say officials at the National Power Control Centre (NPCC).

The national grid developed a fault just a day ahead of the month of Ramazan despite the government’s promises. As a result of the power breakdown, activities in hospitals, schools and offices were affected. The Punjab Assembly session in Lahore also got delayed.

According to the water and power ministry, the electricity shortfall has exceeded 7,000 megawatt once again. This leaves the production at 11,800 megawatt. The power division spokesperson says the power plant developed a technical fault due to hot weather. According to him, they are working on restoring the power supply.

The situation is normalising in Islamabad as Mangla Dam has been attached to the National Grid, after which 12,000 megawatt production has been achieved, says the spokesperson.

In Karachi, it will take another five days to fix the Bin Qasim power plant of K-Electric. The city is facing six- to eight-hour-long power cuts.

Pakistan faces an annual electricity shortfall of around 4,000 megawatts in the peak summer months of June and July when temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius in the country’s centre.

Story first published: 16th May 2018