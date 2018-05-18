Advisory: Hot weather forecast in Karachi for five to six days

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday issued a heatwave advisory for Karachi.

“Dry temperatures are likely to remain 40-43 degrees centigrade during next five to six days in Karachi,” the advisory read.

It also stated that the authorities have to ensure an adequate supply of power and water in view of the ongoing month of Ramzan.

The weather department has advised utility companies to ensure supply of water and electricity to the citizens.

The city administration, had removed the heatwave camps, in Karachi despite temperature reaching 40 degrees centigrade.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, took notice of Samaa TV’s news, has ordered secretary health and commissioner to ensure that doctors are on duty in the hospitals and medicines are available in the medical facilities.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi division, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country on Thursday. However, rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan, Zhob divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Story first published: 18th May 2018