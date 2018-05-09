Accountability Court gets one month to finish Sharif family trial

May 9, 2018
Zamir Hussain Laghari

Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted one-month extension to the Accountability Court Islamabad for trial of Sharif family in NAB references.

The apex court took the decision on an application filed by Accountability Court judge, seeking extension in the trial period.

Defence Counsel, Khawaja Haris, had pleaded for three-month extension saying the trial cannot be completed in one month because of the holy month of Ramazan.

However, the court gave the court only one month to finish the case.

The Supreme Court also granted extension in trial of reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar till June 9th.

Dar’s Senate membership was suspended by the Supreme Court Tuesday in a case filed against his election as senator.

Sharif, his daughter, two sons and son-in-law are facing three corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the Accountability Court.

The cases were registered on Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case that also resulted in his disqualification as a lawmaker and ouster from the post of prime minister.

Separately, a NAB inquiry is also underway against Nawaz Sharif for the alleged illegal expansion of a road leading to his residence in Lahore’s Jati Umra neighbourhood.

PM for special committee on NAB allegation

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday took strong exception to a statement by NAB that accused Nawaz Sharif of sending $4.9 billion dollars to India through ‘money laundering’.

The PM called for a special committee of the parliament to probe into the matter.

“The NAB chairman or his staff need to be summoned by the Parliament and asked how they got this information, what are their sources, what record do they have about the allegation?” he said on a point of order here at the National Assembly floor.

The prime minister read out the press release of the NAB, available on its website and termed it a very serious allegation.

He said it had brought bad name to the country as the NAB chairman has accused the three-time elected prime minister of the country for being involved in money laundering funds to India.

Yesterday, NAB said in a statement that the bureau’s chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, has ordered the investigation against Sharif and other officials while taking notice of a media report citing a World Bank report, almost two years after State Bank of Pakistan rejected the money transfer.

The WB said in a statement that such media reports attributed to it were ‘incorrect’.

NAB clarified today that it will investigate the media report, and dismissed the notion of victimising any individual.

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

