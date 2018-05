Video Published in Pakistan

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a constitutional amendment seeking the much-awaited merger of the FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.In the voting, 229 MNAs from PML-N, PPP, PTI, MQM-P and Jamat-e-Islami voted in favour of the bill while lawmakers of JUI-F and PkMAP opposed it while staging walkout.

Story first published: 24th May 2018