58th transgender murdered in KP since 2015​

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Muhammad Faheem

A transgender was shot dead in Mansehra during a wedding on Wednesday, taking the toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015 to 58. 

The victim has been identified as Khurram Shahzad. They were dancing during a wedding ceremony in Mansehra’s surrounding area of Duman Sharif.

According to an NGO report, this is the fifth transgender murder to take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 alone.

The murder takes place one day after the National Assembly passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018. It was moved by Naveed Qamar of the PPP.

Hailed as a landmark bill, it grants transgender people the right to register and get a driving license. The bill also grants transgenders the right to change their genders on the NIC. They can get passports.

The bill granted transgenders the right to inheritance and prohibits sexual harassment within the home and outside.

Transgenders will not be discriminated against by educational institutions, in trade, for health services, when using public transport or buying, renting or selling property.

The KP government had set aside Rs200m for their empowerment for the first the time in the province’s history in 2016-2017.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

