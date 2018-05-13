40 tourists fall in River Neelum as bridge collapses

Forty tourists fell into River Neelum as the bridge they were standing on collapsed Sunday.

A rescue operation is underway at Nala Jagran, a hydel-power project built on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue workers saved six people and also fished out two bodies. The remaining tourists are still missing.

Police and army personnel participated in the rescue operation.

The tourists were standing together to take a picture, when the bridge could not contain the pressure of their weight.

“People had come from different areas such as Lahore,” said a man who saw the bridge collapse.

The Muzaffarabad deputy commissioner said more than 40 people fell into the water. A control room has been set up to oversee the rescue work, he said. The bodies have been taken to a hospital.

Neelum Valley is a popular tourist spot, especially in summers. A large number of people from in and outside of Pakistan head to the destination spot because of its cool weather and scenic beauty.

