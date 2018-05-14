Police forced me to record statement against Rao Anwar, says prime witness in Naqeebullah case

May 14, 2018
The police forced me to record a statement against Rao Anwar, stated the primary witness in the Naqeebullah murder case in a court hearing on Monday.

Rao Anwar, a former police chief of Malir district, is the main accused in the case. According to the petitioners, he picked up Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old aspiring model from his house in Sohrab Goth on January 3. Ten days later, he was found shot dead.

The police arrested Rao Anwar on March 21. An anti-terrorism court in Karachi is hearing the case.

The police had shown Shehzada Jahangir as the eyewitness. “I have nothing to do with Naqeebullah murder case,” he stated with an affidavit in Monday’s hearing. “The police tortured me to extract a statement of their liking.”

He told the court that his life is in danger and demanded protection.

