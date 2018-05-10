The “Sab Ka Baap” group uploads videos of themselves torturing people and carrying out aerial firing in the historic city.The footages were uploaded from the profile of Sahibzada Hamza Shahzad Dogar, who is considered to be the head of the gang.Dogar posted the videos as an act of vengeance. He claims that a person named Raheem Qureshi brutally attacked his friend Nadir over an issue.Sections of criminal intimidation and aerial firing will be filed against the gang members. They can also be booked under FIA Act No. 24 which results in two to three years for naming victims in threats.They are working in the form of groups in Lahore but the authorities have not managed to identify the gang members.SP Lahore Bilal Zafar denied that any report was filed against the gang in Madadgar 15.“We are verifying the address mentioned in the video clip,” Zafar said while speaking with Samaa TV. “The record of the police station is also being checked.”“We will take action once we get any information about their identification.”The citizens have said that law enforcement agencies should take action against the members of the gang.

Story first published: 10th May 2018