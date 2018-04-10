Zubair Mehmood wasn’t my secretary, won’t be blackmailed: Tehmina Durrani

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Tehmina Durrani with Zubair Mehmood

LAHORE: Tehmina Durrani, the wife of Shehbaz Sharif, has categorically rejected Zubair Mehmood’s claims that Chaudhry Nisar Ali was opposing Maryam Nawaz at the behest of Punjab’s Chief Minister.

Her clarification came shortly after Mehmood, who claims to have worked as Secretary to Ms Durrani, made startling disclosures on SAMAA, saying Shehbaz Sharif didn’t want to see Maryam Nawaz as PML-N leader.

“Tehmina Durrani told me that Chaudhry Nisar was opposing the party’s leadership on the directives of Shehbaz,” he said.

Also read: Shehbaz never wanted Maryam to succeed: Tehmina Durrani’s former secretary

Durrani has rejected Zubair’s claims.

“I want to make it clear that he [Zubair Mehmood] was not my secretary,” she said in SAMAA’s talk show Khara Such on Tuesday night.

“He used to look after poor kids in my organization.”

The author of ‘My feudal lord’ said that Mehmood had never met Chaudhry Nisar, who she says is like a family member.

“He may have met Mian sahib once or twice. He shouldn’t have been given airtime.”

Durrani said she would not be blackmailed and if anyone thinks he can, then he is mistaken.

On a question whether her husband would become a good ruler, she said Shehbaz Sharif had pledged in the Ka’aba that he will make Pakistan a welfare country.

Responding to another question, Shehbaz’s wife said she had no links with any political party including the PML-N.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

CJ takes notice of nonpayment of price to sugarcane farmers

April 10, 2018 11:07 pm

Dissidents used South Punjab as excuse to leave party: Pervaiz Rashid

April 10, 2018 10:40 pm

Karachi to get new buses this month, says transport minister

April 10, 2018 9:12 pm

Girl found burnt, rape being investigated in Chichawatni

April 10, 2018 8:45 pm

Development projects yet to see the light of day in Multan

April 10, 2018 8:22 pm

Two Gujranwala migrants killed on Pak-Iran border

April 10, 2018 7:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.