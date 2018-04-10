Zubair Mehmood wasn’t my secretary, won’t be blackmailed: Tehmina Durrani

LAHORE: Tehmina Durrani, the wife of Shehbaz Sharif, has categorically rejected Zubair Mehmood’s claims that Chaudhry Nisar Ali was opposing Maryam Nawaz at the behest of Punjab’s Chief Minister.

Her clarification came shortly after Mehmood, who claims to have worked as Secretary to Ms Durrani, made startling disclosures on SAMAA, saying Shehbaz Sharif didn’t want to see Maryam Nawaz as PML-N leader.

“Tehmina Durrani told me that Chaudhry Nisar was opposing the party’s leadership on the directives of Shehbaz,” he said.

Durrani has rejected Zubair’s claims.

“I want to make it clear that he [Zubair Mehmood] was not my secretary,” she said in SAMAA’s talk show Khara Such on Tuesday night.

“He used to look after poor kids in my organization.”

The author of ‘My feudal lord’ said that Mehmood had never met Chaudhry Nisar, who she says is like a family member.

“He may have met Mian sahib once or twice. He shouldn’t have been given airtime.”

Durrani said she would not be blackmailed and if anyone thinks he can, then he is mistaken.

On a question whether her husband would become a good ruler, she said Shehbaz Sharif had pledged in the Ka’aba that he will make Pakistan a welfare country.

Responding to another question, Shehbaz’s wife said she had no links with any political party including the PML-N.

