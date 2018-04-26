Youngster lynched in Karachi after being declared robber

KARACHI: A mob in Karachi lynched a youngster to death who was accused of being a robber.

A scuffle broke out between men traveling on a car and a motorcycle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The situation deteriorated when the victim, identified as Ali Raza, was declared a thief.

The crowd began to attack the two youngsters. Raza was severely injured in the incident while his friend was also wounded.

Raza could not be provided immediate medical support and was shifted to a hospital hours later.

He died from the injuries sustained in the assault. He was the sole bread earner of his family.

A case was lodged at the behest of bereaved family. The Sindh IG, taking notice of the lynching, summoned report from the SSP East.

Police took the car into custody and launched a search operation for the arrest of the suspects.

No arrests have been made so far.

Story first published: 26th April 2018