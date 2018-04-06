Young man gang-raped: Suspects produced in Sujawal court

Report by Zohair Ali, Irfan-ul-Haq

KARACHI/SUJAWAL: An investigation report about the gang-rape of a young man in Sujawal will be submitted by senior police officers on Saturday.

The man, who is in his 20s, belongs to Darro city located in Mirpur Bathoro taluka of Sujawal.

He told Samaa that he was subjected to sexual abuse by three men – a local office-bearer of Sindh’s ruling party and his two friends, a few days back.

Two suspects are employees of the Sindh Health Department.

“They sexually assaulted me and made videos,” he said.

His father said he was kidnapped from their house at gunpoint.

“They used the videos to blackmail us and when we could not meet their demands, they made the videos public and uploaded them on social media,” he said. “This situation forced us to leave our ancestral town and move to Hyderabad.”

“Our family is going through trauma,” the father told the media.

The young man said that the rape had occurred two months back.

Case registered

Police registered the case at Darro police station and arrested all three men accused of the rape.

The hunt is on for a fourth suspect who is a reporter of a Sindhi daily newspaper. Officials said he had served as a facilitator.

The three men were produced before a court in Mirpur Bathoro Friday.

The judge has directed the police to include sections involving antiterrorism laws, gang-rape, kidnapping and cybercrime in the case.

The Sindh High Court took notice of the case on Thursday and directed the Hyderabad DIG and Sujawal SSP to appear on April 7 along with an investigation report.

The court has asked the DG of the Federal Investigation Agency to immediately remove the explicit videos from social media.

Sindh Interior Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and senior leaders of the party have also taken notice of the rape.

Our correspondent said that PPP leader Nisar Khuhro has suspended the suspect’s membership and removed him from his position.

Allegations Denied

Meanwhile, the main suspect’s father, while speaking to local reporters at his residence, rejected the allegations.

He said that some local political forces were conspiring to malign him and his son.

“I myself produced my son before police. He should be punished if he is really guilty, but I think our opponents are conspiring to damage my political reputation,” he said.

Story first published: 6th April 2018